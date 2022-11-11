Jane Fonda, 84, Looks Incredible In Sequin Suit At Charity Event As She Battles Cancer

Jane Fonda is not letting cancer get her down and she proved that at a charity event for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential in Georgia on Nov. 10. The 84-year-old, who is currently battling non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, wore a black sequin jacket with black pants and gorgeous diamond earrings.

oh jane fonda the woman that you are hfkdhkaha pic.twitter.com/mY3x1uBiJ0 — véro ✿ // (@vlovesemma) November 11, 2022

When it comes to Jane, one thing is for sure, she always looks stylish. For the charity event, she opted to wear a high-neck black jacket that was covered in intricate beading and sequins. The long, mid-thigh coat hugged her frame perfectly and she styled it with a pair of wide-leg, loose black trousers. A pair of large diamond earrings and black boots tied her look together while her grayish, silver hair was down and parted to the side.

Jane revealed her non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis back in September on Instagram. She posted selfies of herself announcing that she has cancer and has started chemo treatments, mentioning, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” She also went on to say how lucky she is that has health insurance and “access to the best doctors and treatments,” which she said is a shame that not everyone has access to this.

She continued her caption, writing, “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism. Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”