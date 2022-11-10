Kelsea Ballerini & MacKenzie Porter Wear Exact Same Balenciaga Dress To CMA Awards: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini, 29, and MacKenzie Porter, 32, wore the exact same dress to the CMA Awards on Nov. 9, and they both looked absolutely gorgeous! The country singers stunned in the same floor-length, neon blue Balenciaga gown, as they each posed on the red carpet. The only major difference between Kelsea and Mackenzie’s outfits was that Kelsea paired her look with matching gloves, while Mackenzie did not.

Kelsea, who was nominated for Single of the Year at the star-studded event, finished off her look with a pair of blue heels which peaked out the bottom of her matching gown. The “Half of my Hometown” hitmaker let her blonde hair down for the evening. Mackenzie, meanwhile, showed off a blue manicure with matching rings and earrings. She styled her blonde hair in loose waves, and unlike Kelsea, her footwear was not visible underneath her dress.

Kelsea had a great night at the CMA Awards, where she was not only nominated for a major award, but she also hit the stage with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for an epic performance. The trio sang their collab “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Kelsea changed out of her blue Balenciaga gown into a strapless denim mini dress and thigh-high boots for the performance.

This was Mackenzie’s first appearance at the CMAs, after she blew up in 2021 when her Dustin Lynch collaboration, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” became the No. 1 song on country radio. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife earlier this year, Mackenzie dished on why she thinks the song became such a hit.

“I think it’s a really relatable concept of looking back on a past relationship,” she explained. “Whether it ended good or bad, you kind of feel nostalgic about certain times of your life. That first kind of intense love, I know, for me, even though it didn’t work out and it wasn’t the right person, you just kind of think about it. I feel like everyone has felt that way and this song brings that feeling to life.”