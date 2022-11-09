Kim Cattrall, 66, Slays In Black Mini Dress For Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Boyfriend

Kim Cattrall, 66, owned the carpet at the 2022 GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in London, where she was presented with the Screen Icon award to celebrate her nearly 50 years in show business. She lit up the night in a black, strapless mini dress by David Koma that featured six rows of shimmering mirrored embellishments around her neckline. She wore her blonde hair blown out and down, accessorized with dangling earrings, and completed the hot look with black pumps.

The former Sex and the City star brought her boyfriend of nearly seven years, Russell Thomas, along for her big night in a rare public appearance. He seemed proud to stand by Kim’s side and looked handsome in a dark gray suit, with which he matched a black tie and red pocket square. Russell was also photographed sweetly with his arm around Kim at their table later in the night.

The pair met in 2016 when Russell was employed by the BBC and have been inseparable since. “We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver,” Kim revealed to PEOPLE in Sept. 2020. “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!”

During her acceptance speech for the Screen Icon award, Kim noted how proud of herself she was for being able to pull off the tube dress in her mid-60s. “I have been an actor, working in film, television, and theatre for over 50 friggin’ years. I’ve played senators, queens, presidents, trailer park mums, and vampires. I started as a young ingenue, now I’m the senior actor on the set… But I can still rock this dress,” she quipped, per GLAMOUR.

Getting more serious, she noted that she feels fulfilled if any of her roles have made others feel seen and hinted that she plans to keep playing diverse female parts. “Representation is validation. If people find empowerment in any character that I have helped to create, then my job has been successful,” she said.

“In these uncertain times — as my adopted country is deciding its future as we speak,” she continued, referencing the 2022 midterms in America, “We need strong female role models. As an actor and now a tough-ass producer, I am eager and committed to sharing those female stories. I hope you’ll all be watching and cheering us on.”

Following the star-studded event, Kim shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram page, one of which included her beau. “What an inspiring evening! Thank you @glamouruk for including me amongst such accomplished, beautiful and talented women,” she wrote in the caption.