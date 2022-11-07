‘DWTS’ Recap: Two Celebs Are Sent Home In Shocking Double Elimination

It’s officially ’90s Night on Dancing With the Stars! Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue kick off the throwback episode with an amazing performance of “Whatta Man.” There are 8 couples left, and they’ll be performing some of the biggest ’90s hits. At the end of the night, there will be a double elimination.

Before the performances get underway, Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro take a moment to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter, who passed away at 34 on November 5. Tyra says Aaron brought “energy and fun” to the show during his time in the ballroom.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater start out with an epic salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua dressed as Ken and Barbie. There’s one insane lift in the room that they nailed. Len Goodman calls the performance “so much fun” and “full of rhythm.” Derek Hough admits there were a “few awkward moments,” but he’s noticed Trevor’s “confidence.” Bruno Tonioli says that the “choreography and structure” was like “watching a sitcom set to music.” He adds that this was Trevor’s “most accomplished” performance yet. Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko return to the ballroom after their first perfect score last week. They spice up the room with their rousing samba performance to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls. Derek raves over their “incredible, amazing” performance, but he does point out that Shangela’s “footwork is still a little sloppy at places.” Carrie Ann Inaba gives Shangela and Gleb a standing ovation. “That was lit!” she says. Len notes that Derek is right when it comes to the footwork, but says the performance had that “wow” factor. Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson slay with their salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men. “When you get into the groove, you are unstoppable,” Bruno declares. Carrie Ann tells Wayne that is his “best dance so far.” Len calls the performance “really, really top-notch.” Wayne and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40. His first perfect score since Prom Night!

Daniel Durant opens up to Britt Stewart about his birth mother, who sadly passed away after they reconnected. Daniel and Britt stun the ballroom with their powerful performance to “Enjoy The Silence” by Depeche Mode. Halfway through the dance, the music is turned off to show what it’s like for deaf people.

Carrie Ann says that the performance was not only “educational and profound” but a “new Daniel came out.” Len tells Daniel, “You never fail to amaze me.” Derek tears up over the performance and calls it “insanely powerful.” Bruno raves the performance was “like magic… we felt the sound of silence.” Daniel and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40. His first 10s of the season!

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev do not want to be in the bottom two again. Heidi tries to let it all out during her contemporary to “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette. Len admits that the contemporary is not a dance that suits her personality. Derek follows Len’s comments and tells Heidi that he actually felt her “emotion” in the performance. Carrie Ann adds that there were “moments of absolute beauty and vulnerability.” Heidi and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy set the ballroom on fire with their electrifying samba to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin. Derek, before stripping down, stands up and says that was the “best samba ever.” Bruno points out that the “technique and the amount of content” Val gives Gabby is “insane.” He thinks Gabby’s skills are “some of the best we’ve ever seen.” Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki jam out with their tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway. Bruno notes that there’s “no skipping in the tango,” and Vinny was gliding through it. Carrie Ann appreciates how Koko pushed Vinny this week, but there’s “still technique that needs work.” Len says he liked the “night amount in hold.” Vinny and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas take the competition to a new level with their tango to “Song 2” by Blur. Carrie Ann gives Charli and Mark a standing ovation. She says “that was beyond anything I feel like I’ve ever witnessed” on the show. She adds the performance had “all the light and shade of a masterpiece.” Len tells Charli that “for a young lady, you dance with great maturity.” The judges have been preaching about the “quality of movement” all night, and Bruno says “this is it.” Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Now it’s time for the relay dances! Shangela/Gleb and Daniel/Britt are up first. They perform a cha-cha to “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. Len awards 5 points to Shangela. Next up are Vinny/Koko and Trevor/Emma, who perform “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” by En Vogue. Carrie Ann gives 5 extra points to Trevor. Heidi/Artem face off against Wayne/Whitney with a samba to “Shoop” by Salt-N-Pepa. Bruno gives 5 points to Wayne.

The final relay of the night is between frontrunner pairs Charli/Mark and Gabby/Val. They dance the salsa to “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” by Kid ‘N Play. Derek picks Charli to receive the extra 5 points.

A Shocking Double Elimination To End The Night

After individual dances and relays, it’s time for the ’90s Night results. The first couple who is dancing in the semi-finals is Wayne and Witney. Other safe couples are Daniel and Britt, Gabby and Val, Shangela and Gleb, and Charli and Mark. The bottom three couples are Trevor and Emma, Vinny and Koko, and Heidi and Artem.

The first pair to be eliminated due to votes alone is Heidi and Artem. It’s down to the judge to save Trevor and Emma or Vinny and Koko. One of these couples will be sent to the semi-finals. Derek chooses to save Trevor and Emma. Bruno follows Derek’s lead and saves Trevor and Emma. Carrie Ann agrees with her colleagues, which means Vinny and Koko have been eliminated as well.