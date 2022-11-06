Olivia Wilde Stuns In Chevron Slip Dress & Red Gloves For LACMA Gala: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 38, looked dazzling at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. The actress showed up to the Los Angeles, CA event in a shimmering silver and purple slip dress that had zig zag patterns on it and posed on the red carpet. She paired the epic look with red PVC gloves and red strappy heels as her long wavy hair was down.

Her makeup was natural-looking and minimal. It included eyeshadow that matched her look and brought out her blue eyes. She also accessorized with small dangling earrings that were simple and elegant.

Olivia’s appearance at the gala came on the same day that her boyfriend Harry Styles, 28, announced the postponement of three of his Los Angeles concerts after he came down with the flu. He took to his Instagram story to apologize to his fans and reveal the new makeup dates in January 2023. He also revealed he had been to a doctor and his schedule will resume as planned on Nov. 9.

When Harry’s not focusing on his tour, he’s being Olivia’s “rock” through difficult times, according to a source. The former House M.D. star recently had to face and deny allegations about the end of her and her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis‘ relationship by the former nanny of their kids and the former One Direction member, whom she’s been dating since around Jan. 2021, has been there for her every step of the way. “As rough as this has been Olivia’s in a good head space and is taking all of this in stride and a big part of what’s getting her through is Harry, he’s been a total rock for her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“She’s so grateful to have him with her in L.A. right now,” they continued. “Being able to spend somewhat normal days together and have a bit of a routine has been wonderful and it’s really helped Olivia shut out the noise from all the drama.”