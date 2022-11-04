Selena Gomez Reveals She Had An Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction At The 2022 Emmys: Watch

Selena Gomez, 30, chatted with Kelly Clarkson, 40, in a new interview where Selena revealed that she experienced an unpleasant wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Emmy Awards in September. “My dress was actually riding up the entire time,” said Selena, who sat front row at the award show with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. She wore a gorgeous white sequin gown that was apparently “riding up the entire time,” Selena revealed.

“So a lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see. So I’m so sorry,” Selena said with a laugh. Kelly explained that she didn’t notice Selena’s wardrobe incident from the stage, where she presented one of the awards and was immediately taken by how amazing the Rare Beauty founder looked.

Kelly explained, “I was on stage. I literally walked into the building and walked onto the stage to present an award. And I was like, ‘Oh there she is.’ ” The talk show host told Selena that she looked “radiant” in her fabulous white gown. “It was so beautiful,” Kelly added. “You stuck out to me.”

The two singers got together to chat about Selena’s new documentary My Mind & Me, which explores the Disney Channel alum’s ongoing health struggles, both mental and physical, over the last six years of her life. Selena also released a new song with the Apple TV+ documentary (also named “My Mind & Me”) where she sings about not wanting to change those struggles because being open about them can hopefully help others.

During the Kelly Clarkson Show interview, Selena admitted that she’s “scared” for the world to watch her documentary that came out Nov. 4.

“A lot of people are gonna see this whole other side of me, and I hope they like it,” Selena said. The “Same Old Love” hitmaker explained that she can “connect with people that have been on a similar journey” as her by opening up in the doc. “Anything that I do, I want it to be some sort of light in the world,” Selena said. “I’m excited that people will be able to see how much it paid off to be honest with my story.”