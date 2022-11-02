Sophie Turner Rocks Little Black Dress At ‘Glamour’s Women Of The Year 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

The 'Game Of Thrones' beauty looked stunning on the red carpet. Inside the event, she gave the Haim sisters their award.


November 2, 2022 10:15AM EDT
Sophie Turner
Image Credit: Getty Images for Glamour

Mom’s night out! Sophie Turner was so stylish while attending the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022.  The Dark Phoenix actress, 26, looked sensational at the soiree, where she wore a little black velvet dress with strong 60s vibes. Sophie seemed happy to spend the evening on the town, especially after welcoming her second daughter just four months ago.

The Game Of Thrones starlet was the definition of style in a longsleeved, black, crushed velvet minidress. Accentuating her long legs, she teamed her mini with tall, red boots. The footwear played off Sophie’s hair color perfectly, echoing the rich auburn tresses she rocked up top. She leaned into the 60s vibe with blunt bangs, high cheekbones, and vampy, dark eye makeup. A boxy black clutch served as a chic finishing touch.

Sophie Turner looked rad in a black minidress for the Glamour Women Of The Year awards in New York on Nov. 1, 2022. (Getty Images for Glamour)

Sophie’s cool look was perfect for the occasion, where she presented musician pals Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim with their Women of the Year awards. In her intro, the actress gushed about the sister-bandmates, who are also close friends of the star.

“Even though they defy every rock star stereotype and still sell out Madison Square Garden, they always make you feel welcome, loved, important, and in the presence of something truly special,” she told the star-packed audience, according to Glamour. “Their sisterhood extends beyond each other, outside of the Haim circle. Everyone who’s ever heard their music or had the privilege of meeting them feels like an honorary Haim sister.”

Sisterhood is big for Sophie right now, especially after welcoming her second daughter with husband Joe Jonas back in July 2022. Her older daughter Willa turned 2 back in July and apparently she “loves” having a playmate. “Willa loves being a big sister and having a sibling to play with,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly in Oct. 2022.

For the time being, the family is enjoying their privacy. As for making their baby girl’s name public, the source told Us Weekly, “They’ll announce their second daughter’s name once they’re ready and feel comfortable sharing,” adding, “It isn’t a secret to family and close friends.”

