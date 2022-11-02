Nick Cannon’s Son, 5, Dresses Up As His Famous Dad For Halloween: Photos

Who better to dress up for on Halloween than your dad, especially when your dad is Nick Cannon? The TV host’s son Golden, 5, showed off his costume where he dressed in a throwback outfit inspired by his dad, 42, on Instagram. Nick seemed super proud and amused by Golden’s costume. “The best “Nick Cannon” costume I’ve seen this year!” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Chip off the old block!”

“The Golden Child” posed for his best impression of The Masked Singer host, complete with a microphone. He rocked a gold chain, black turban and oversized sunglasses for the perfect look. Golden sported a black Wild N’ Out t-shirt with matching pants and completed the look with gold Nike sneakers.

Besides Golden’s costume, Nick showed off some of his 10 children‘s other Halloween looks on his Instagram Stories. His other kids dressed as Peter Pan’s Tinkerbell, Maribel from Encanto, an angel, a Minion, Mickey Mouse, The Tinman and Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz.

Nick shares Golden with his girlfriend Brittany Bell. The actor and model welcomed Golden in 2017. Besides their baby boy, they also have a daughter Powerful Queen (who dressed as Maribel), who was born in December 2020. More recently, the pair welcomed another baby boy Rise Messiah in September. Brittany shared photos from the family photo shoot, including Powerful Queen’s Encanto costume on her Instagram. “Halloween is always a fun time for us!! This year’s theme picked by our Powerful Mirabel,” she wrote.

With so many kids and multiple baby mamas, Nick is such a devoted dad to all of his children. Sources close to the TV host revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively how he plans to be there for all of them. “He’s hyper vigilante with his scheduling and he makes sure everyone is in the loop. Nick wants all of his kids to know each other and bond and he talks to his older kids about it and is very honest with them,” they said.

Another source admitted that he’s very open and has great co-parenting relationships. “He has open communication with all of [the moms]. Nick has always believed transparency is important. It would not be fair to the mothers of his kids, nor to the kids themselves,” the insider explained. “He has an incredible co-parenting situation going on and he tries to spend equal time with all kids. This has always been important to Nick.”