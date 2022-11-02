Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.

Besides the new hair, Michael sported a gray sweater over a white-collared shirt. He rocked a pair of off-white slacks, and some black comfy-looking shoes. The Ant-Man actor also had a pair of sunglasses pulled up on his head. It’s not clear if the new hairstyle was for a new movie or TV show that he’s working on. The actor is expected to appear in the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is in post-production, and a new film with Apple, where he’ll play Ben Franklin, according to IMDb.

Catherine, 53, was very low-key in her outfit. She sported a black blazer and a matching cap, as well as sunglasses, as she dipped out of the restaurant. While her outfit was mostly black, she did accessorize with a bright pink scarf around her neck.

Michael’s red hair was first shown in a video that seemed to be taken on a Paris rooftop, where he wished his followers to have a great weekend. The long hair was seen poking out under a baseball cap, as he wore a pair of shades. “Have a good one! Lots of love!” he said in the video.

Besides their lunch date in Paris, Michael and Catherine enjoyed a trip to Italy back in September to celebrate their birthdays, which both fall on September 25. The Chicago actress posted a video of the two of them in Sardinia wishing each other a happy birthday to celebrate the special day. The couple is also about to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on November 18. When the pair celebrated 21 years, Michael posted a beautiful tribute to his wife. “Happy anniversary my darling Catherine!” he wrote. “I love you so much. #21 years.”