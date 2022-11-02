‘Baywatch’ Bombshell Yasmine Bleeth, 54, Goes Makeup Free Walking Her Dog

Baywatch bombshell Yasmine Bleeth was seen during a rare outing, rocking pajama pants and walking her dog! The iconic actress, 54, was snapped stepping out in Los Angeles last week, looking super casual and completely natural. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Yasmine went makeup free as she stepped out of a pair of wrought iron gates, wearing a pair of pink PJ pants, along with navy blue sneakers and a navy-blue windbreaker. Yasmine walked her little brown and black dog on a leash. According to The Daily Mail, the sighting was the first time she’s been seen by the outlet in public in over two years.

Baywatch launched Yasmine, as an original cast member, into an iconic level of stardom. Airing between 1989 and 2001, it was a benchmark series and spawned spinoff Baywatch Nights (1995-1997), a couple of TV movies, and a major film adapation in 2017 starring Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, and Zac Efron, among other big names.

Yasmine was famously named one of PEOPLE magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People in 1995, and appeared on FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women In The World list repeatedly between 1996 and 2001. All that didn’t keep her from encountering some serious personal problems, however. Per DM, in 2003, she opened up in an article for Glamour magazine, stating that, “consciously trying to stay off drugs is now part of my life and always will be.”

She also admitted that she met husband Paul Cerrito, an exotic dance club owner, while she was completing a stint in Malibu rehab center Promises for a cocaine problem. “They say you shouldn’t get into any relationship in the first year of sobriety – especially with someone in the program, but Paul and I fell in love immediately,” she wrote. They married in Santa Barbara, California, on August 25, 2002, and have now been married for over two decades. She’s also reportedly been linked to Friends star Matthew Perry, 53, who has been sharing his experiences with drug dependency through his new memoir Friends, Lovers, & The Big Terrible Thing.

The screen beauty has also appeared on Titans and Nash Bridges as a series regular. She stepped away from acting years ago.