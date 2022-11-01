Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Take 7 Kids Trick-or-Treating For Halloween In Rare Photo Of Entire Family

Gangs all here! The entire Baldwin family enjoyed a special night out trick-or-treating in New York City on Halloween. See the sweet photo here!

By:
November 1, 2022 12:17PM EDT
Alec Baldwin
View gallery
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Take Their Family Trick or Treating in NYCGreenwich Village, NYPictured: Alec Baldwin,Hilaria Baldwin,FamilyRef: SPL5498704 311022 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda. Pictured: Mgk, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children went trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The famous couple walked around the streets with Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 1-month-old IIaria, who all wore costumes for the spooky holiday. Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, didn’t dress up, but they seemed to be in great spirits for the fun family outing.

Alec Baldwin
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their children on Halloween 2022 (Photo: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

Alec wore a black jacket over a red collared shirt and a pair of gray dress pants. Hilaria looked cozy in a black and green striped sweater jacket and a pair of black leather pants. She put their newborn IIaria in a baby carrier on her chest, as the rest of Alec and Hilaria’s children stood beside them in their costumes. All the kids carried orange bags to hold their candy.

The 30 Rock alum and his wife welcomed their seventh child together at the end of September. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram, along with a video of her newborn daughter snuggled up in a onesie. Over a week later, Hilaria shared the first photo of her and Alec with all 7 of their children. Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, from a previous relationship.

Alec is currently facing criminal charges for the headline-making shooting on the Rust movie set, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director  Joel Souza was wounded. Alec was producing and starring in the Western feature film in Oct. 2021, when he accidentally shot Halyna and Joel while holding a prop gun that appeared to have been loaded, which broke on-set safety protocols. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies reportedly wrote in a letter that she was “ready” to file charges against four people, which could include Alec.

The Beetlejuice actor previously sat down with ABC’s Good Morning America and claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he explained. However, evidence from the investigation including a forensic report by the FBI released in August, says otherwise.

More From Our Partners

ad