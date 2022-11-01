Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Take 7 Kids Trick-or-Treating For Halloween In Rare Photo Of Entire Family

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children went trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The famous couple walked around the streets with Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 1-month-old IIaria, who all wore costumes for the spooky holiday. Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, didn’t dress up, but they seemed to be in great spirits for the fun family outing.

Alec wore a black jacket over a red collared shirt and a pair of gray dress pants. Hilaria looked cozy in a black and green striped sweater jacket and a pair of black leather pants. She put their newborn IIaria in a baby carrier on her chest, as the rest of Alec and Hilaria’s children stood beside them in their costumes. All the kids carried orange bags to hold their candy.

The 30 Rock alum and his wife welcomed their seventh child together at the end of September. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram, along with a video of her newborn daughter snuggled up in a onesie. Over a week later, Hilaria shared the first photo of her and Alec with all 7 of their children. Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, from a previous relationship.

Alec is currently facing criminal charges for the headline-making shooting on the Rust movie set, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded. Alec was producing and starring in the Western feature film in Oct. 2021, when he accidentally shot Halyna and Joel while holding a prop gun that appeared to have been loaded, which broke on-set safety protocols. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies reportedly wrote in a letter that she was “ready” to file charges against four people, which could include Alec.

The Beetlejuice actor previously sat down with ABC’s Good Morning America and claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he explained. However, evidence from the investigation including a forensic report by the FBI released in August, says otherwise.