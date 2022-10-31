Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Take On ‘The Princess Bride’ For Halloween Costumes

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have revealed their 2022 Halloween costume! The couple, who has been married since 2002, dressed as Buttercup and Westley from the Oscar-nominated 1987 film, The Princess Bride, which they showed off in Instagram posts on Oct. 31. Sarah, 45, looked just like Princess Buttercup (who was brought to life by Robin Wright) in Buttercups’ most recognizable outfit: the red gown and gold tie-front belt she wore when she was kidnapped. She also wore a long, curly wig to complete her look. Freddie, 46, dressed as Cary Elwes‘ character of Westley in his black ninja-like outfit he donned to rescue the damsel in distress. He went all-out for the costume, accessorizing with a mask, head wrap, and sword.

Sarah captioned the photo with Westley’s line, “As you wish.” In the movie, Wesley yells those words as he rolls down a grassy hill after Buttercup angrily pushed him down it. Freddie shared the same post on his own Instagram page and simply captioned it with “#happyhalloween”.

The Buffy: The Vampire Slayer alum has been in Halloween mode for the past week. On Oct. 25, she took to Instagram to dress up as Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke‘s characters in their new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. In the show, Sarah played the headmaster of the private school Camila and Maya’s characters attend, Rosehill High School. Sarah made it clear she wishes she could have enjoyed the schoolgirl uniforms by captioning the pic, “I told @jennkaytin I was jealous I never got to wear the amazing costumes she designed for the Rosehill uniform… so…. But now the bigger question… am I more an Eleanor or Drea?!? #dorevenge”.

Plus, Sarah took to Instagram to take part in the viral Spirit Halloween costume meme by sharing a costume of herself. The costume, seen here, showed Sarah in light blue jeans, a white blouse, and a green biker jacket with the following “accessories”: “Cocaine filled cross”, “Tiara and bouquet”, “Wooden stake”, and “Talking dog”. Each description, of course, represents former movies Sarah has starred in: Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the live-action Scooby Doo, in which she starred as Daphne. “In case anyone is in need of a last-minute Halloween costume,” she quipped in the caption.

Sarah is among the dozens of celebrities who have shared their Halloween costumes this ghoul-tastic season. For instance, Jennifer Garner dressed up as two silly ghost characters with her adorable pup, Kendall Jenner dressed as Jessie from Toy Story, and TODAY co-host Willie Geist dressed up as Elvis. Of course, that’s just the beginning of the fun costumes the stars have worn this season. For more, click here for the spooktacular gallery HollywoodLife put together!