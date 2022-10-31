Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Look Terrifying In ‘Bride of Chucky’ Couples Halloween Costume

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore a killer couples costume to Khloe Kardashian‘s Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. Travis, 46, dressed as the murderous Chucky while Kourtney, 43, transformed into his wife Tiffany, from the 1988 horror movie Bride of Chucky. “Kravis” absolutely nailed their costume and looked exactly like the pair of dolls from the film.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker nail ‘Bride of Chucky’ couples Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/6dJnl5P4GN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Travis wore Chucky’s multi-colored striped shirt with denim overalls and red shoes. The Blink-182 drummer rocked orange hair and epic makeup to transform into the terrifying movie character. Travis carried a fake knife in his hand to finish off his costume.

Kourtney wore a white wedding gown with a long veil, but she contrasted that look with a black motorcycle jacket and matching choker necklace. The Hulu star carried a black handbag and sported a blonde wig instead of her usual dark brunette hair color. Kourtney also rocked some remarkable makeup including black lipstick and dark eyeshadow.

“Kravis” lovingly held hands as they made their grand entrance at the KarJenner family Halloween party. Khloe, 38, captured the first glimpse of the Bride of Chucky costume and shared it to her Instagram Story. Khloe could be heard cheering for her sister and brother-in-law’s epic costumes in the video, as Kourtney smiled and laughed at Khloe’s reaction.

This is Kourtney and Travis’ first Halloween together since they got married in Italy over the summer. They’re still very much in the newlywed phase of their relationship, so it’s appropriate they dressed as another married couple for Halloween. Last year, Kourtney and Travis dressed up as the lead characters from the Quentin Tarantino film True Romance, played by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette.

It’s been an exciting month for Kourtney and Travis, who just bought their first home together. They dropped $14.5 million to purchase Conan O’Brien‘s Carpinteria, Calif. beach house. The 2,142-square-foot residence is close to Santa Barbara, which is where the couple got engaged over a year ago in Oct. 2021.