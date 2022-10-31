Kelly Clarkson Hosts 2022 Halloween Talk Show In Ghostly Stevie Nicks Costume

Kelly Clarkson was ready to go for Halloween when she hosted the Monday, Oct. 31 episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Of course, Kelly got dressed up in costume to celebrate the holiday. For her look in 2022, Kelly rocked a “ghostly Stevie Nicks” costume. She styled her hair in Stevie Nicks curls and rocked a tattered white dress, along with gold caped jacket and pale makeup. Her talk show set was also transformed to have a spooky campfire vibe for the episode.

The Kelly Clarkson Show first premiered in Sept. 2019, so this was the fourth year that Kelly got to celebrate Halloween with her viewers. In 2021, Kelly hosted a Ghostbusters themed show for Halloween, wearing the iconic Ghostbusters uniform as she celebrated with some guests. In 2020, Kelly channeled Meryl Streep as her character in the 1992 movie, Death Becomes Her. For her Madeline Ashton look, Kelly wore a sparkling gown, blonde wig and feathered boa. It’s the same look that Meryl wore in the opening scene of the movie.

For her first Halloween show in 2019, Kelly honored Hocus Pocus by dressing as Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson from the 1990s movie. Kelly wore the iconic Winifred Sanderson wig and dress, and took things to the next level when she sang “I Put A Spell On You” for the spooky Halloween-themed episode. Kelly is known for doing karaoke on her talk show, and this was the perfect song to take on for Halloween.

Kelly has had major success since her talk show debut in 2019, and she jumped into Ellen DeGeneres’ old talk show time slot after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022. “Nobody is going to film Ellen’s shoes,” Kelly admitted to Variety earlier this year. “I hold the Oprahs and the Ellens in such high regard. Very few people can conquer what they conquered. My team is stoked and I believe in my team. But by no means am I filling anyone’s shoes. I don’t want that pressure.” Kelly has won 13 Emmy Awards throughout its first three seasons.

Meanwhile, Kelly is also supportive of the other women who have talk shows right now, like Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Sherri Shepherd and Tamron Hall. “There’s room for everyone,” she gushed. “I just wanted to say that because I don’t like how people pit us against each other. I want to be sure that everyone knows that we are supportive of each other. We are all so different and daytime is an amazing platform for all of us to bring something positive into the world.”

Of course, fans are also excited about new music from Kelly, who confirmed that she’s returning with a new record in 2023. “This is an important album,” Kelly, who recently got divorced, admitted. “I’m working on this in therapy. I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s been really healing.”