Cardi B Rocks Green Corset Bodysuit For Marge Simpson Halloween Costume: Photos & Video

Cardi B took The Simpsons to the next level on Halloween, with a jaw-dropping Marge Simpson costume! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, took to Instagram on October 31 to share the sexy rendition of TV’s favorite cartoon housewife, complete with an alluring green corset bodysuit. “Ms.Marge Simpson,” Cardi captioned the photo collection for her 142 million followers, alongside a blue heart emoji. In the first pic, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore the green, off the shoulder corset, huge red pearls, red platform stilettos, and a towering blue wig as she dusted off a Grammy award with a cartoon background.

A second pic showed a fully glam Cardi showing off her expansive thigh tattoo as she lounged in the Simpson’s living room, and a third showed the rapper in an outdoor Springfield setting, as she rocked a green polka dot halter dress and sheer black sleeves. This time, she wore a red scarf around her blue wig and stuck her tongue out for a cheeky snap. Finally, a short video clip showed Cardi doing a runway walk in the fantastically sexy animated housewife getup before blowing a kiss and saying something rather raunchy in her best “Marge” voice.

Cardi wasn’t done though, and published another post in short order. In the second photo collection, which you can SEE HERE, the mom of two rocked yellow makeup for a totally Marge look, and a black formal gown that showed off a good portion of her famous backside. The long sleeved, black and white dress with gloves and cape was a recreation of a Marge cartoon, which Cardi also shared in the post. The final slide showed a model on the runway, rocking what seems to be the original version of the dress. “Mugler inspired,” she captioned the second post, referencing legendary designer Thierry Mugler.

The rapper’s followers took to the comments section to gush over Cardi’s incredible costume! “Queeen Halloween” quipped a follower, while another wrote, “Ok you won Halloween!!!” Still others noted that Lizzo had also shared fully yellow Marge Simpson costume photos on Saturday, October 29. “Cool! Lizzo looked nice as well as Marge,” one fan wrote.