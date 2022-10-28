Randall Park Weighs In On Jimmy Woo In ‘Ant-Man 3’ After He’s A No-Show In The Trailer (Exclusive)

Randall Park revealed how he’s feeling after his beloved character Jimmy Woo was a no-show in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania trailer, which was released on October 24. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the A-list actor as shared his thoughts during the ‘blue’ carpet premiere of his upcoming Netflix series, Blockbuster, in Los Angeles on October 27.

“I’m very excited about the movie and I’m sure it’s going to be awesome because everyone involved is awesome,” the star said after the Ant-Man 3 trailer showed no sign of Jimmy Woo. “Who doesn’t love Paul Rudd? I don’t know, we’ll see if I’m in it or not. I don’t know.”

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is a sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and is the 31st film in the MCU. It is the MCU’s eighth film release in Phase Four, which comes after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will explore a new adventure for Ant-Man and the Wasp after they helped save the world from Thanos. The first trailer was screened exclusively at the D23 Expo in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Randall joined his fellow cast members while promoting his upcoming Netflix series, Blockbuster, which premieres on November 3. Randall plays Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies; a passion that’s kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video.

Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who’s recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.

