Olivia Wilde Rocks Cutout Dress At Women In Film Honors After Nanny Drama: Photos

Olivia Wilde is obviously not letting any of the drama surrounding her nanny and ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, get to her, and she proved that at the Women in Film Honors gala in Beverly Hills on Oct. 27. The 38-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a skintight, knit black YSL dress that had a massive cutout on her bodice, revealing her toned abs and tiny waist.

Olivia’s high-neck, long-sleeve black YSL Spring 2023 Dress hugged her frame perfectly while revealing a ton of skin on the bodice. She styled the sleek dress with chunky black YSL Spring 2023 Bangles, a YSL Thin Textured Bangle, YSL Spring 2023 Earrings, and YSL Spring 2023 Heels.

As for her glam, Olivia had her brown hair down and parted in the middle while the hood of the dress covered up the back of her hair. A sultry light red smokey eye with voluminous lashes and thick black cat-eye liner plus a glossy peach lip, tied her look together.

Olivia has been the talk of the town recently, ever since Olivia and Jason’s former nanny revealed details of the couple’s private life to the Daily Mail. According to the nanny, she alleged that Olivia made Harry Styles, (her current boyfriend), a salad, which upset Jason. Allegedly, the nanny said that Jason got so upset by this, that he threw himself under Olivia’s car.

However, once these claims were brought to light, Olivia and Jason released a shared statement, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”