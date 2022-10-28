Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Short Black Blazer Mini Dress & Long Blonde Hair On ‘GMA’

Millie Bobby Brown looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny black blazer mini dress with long platinum blonde hair on 'GMA' in NYC on Oct. 28.

By:
October 28, 2022 12:23PM EDT
millie bobby brown
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at Good Morning America in a little black dress in New York City Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown Ref: SPL5497786 281022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Millie Bobby Brown was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 28, when she wore a short black blazer mini dress with tights. The 18-year-old has been busy promoting her new film, Enola Holmes 2, and her latest outfit may just be our favorite.

millie bobby brown
Millie Bobby Brown rocked this tiny black blazer mini dress with sheer tights & a pair of patent leather black pointed-toe pumps on ‘GMA’ in NYC on Oct. 28. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Millie’s black blazer dress was cinched in at the waist and super short. She styled the frock with a pair of completely sheer black tights, a pair of black patent leather pointed-toe pumps, and a white leather purse. As for her glam, she had her long blonde platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while wispy front bangs covered her forehead.

Millie has been rocking a slew of stunning outfits while promoting her new film and just last night, she attended the NYC premiere when she wore a gorgeous bubblegum pink Louis Vuitton halterneck gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the entire dress was covered in silver floral applique. A floral choker neckline and a middle-parted updo completed her look. She was joined by her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, who opted to wear a black suit with a black button-down shirt beneath.

Meanwhile, later that night, she was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. For the appearance, Millie wore a black top tucked into a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg gray trousers. She styled the outfit with a brown leather Celine Smocked Belted Jacket in Soft Lambskin Cognac on top and added a pair of black heels.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from Millie was her skintight black mini dress with a low-cut neckline. She styled the mini with a long, dark brown leather trench coat and a pair of Louis Vuitton Black Fame Platform Pumps.

