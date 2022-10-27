Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.

Adidas was the last major brand to take action in light of the Chicago born rapper’s offensive messages, which were shared to both Twitter and Instagram. The posts resulted in him being suspended from Twitter and restricted via Instagram, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta. In a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 25, German-based Adidas made their stance clear on Kanye as they severed the nine-year working relationship.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” they said in a statement, confirming they are “terminating” the relationship “immediately.” The global company also shared that there would be “short term” financial impact of $250 million euros.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership. More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022,” they also said.

On October 24, Khloe joined her sisters and many around the world with a public message of support for the Jewish community. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” she wrote in blue text over a black background via Instagram story.

Beyond Adidas, luxury fashion label Balenciaga, San Francisco-based Gap and Vogue magazine all cut working relationships with Kanye — as well as his agency CAA. It appears the “Highlights” rapper is vying for some new deals, however, as he showed up unannounced to the California-based headquarters for Skechers — which is a Jewish owned business. Per reports, Kanye was asked to leave the premises as he had no scheduled meeting.