Penn Badgley Recreates Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video With His ‘You’ Character In Hilarious 1st TikTok: Watch

Taylor Swift's new album is so good that even 'You' star Penn Badgley had to join TikTok to dance to the singer's new hit song, 'Anti-Hero' on Oct. 24.

October 25, 2022 12:09AM EDT
Gossip Girl and You actor Penn Badgley, 35, loves Taylor Swift‘s new album, Midnights, as much as we do! The Netflix star even took to TikTok on Oct. 24 to recreate the 32-year-old’s music video for her new song “Anti-Hero”, which was released via YouTube on Oct. 21. In the now-viral video, Penn is seen running to his front door only to find his character, Joe Goldberg, standing on the other side. “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me,” his alter-ego sings to a stunned Penn.

Penn also made sure to let his four million Instagram followers know that he has joined the famous video-sharing platform. “I’m on TikTok now. You have @nnnava & @scribbledbysophie to thank…. And of course @taylorswift . Btw my handle is @ iampennbadgley,” he captioned the same video on Instagram. The hilarious clip has now reached over 269K plays on TikTok.

Many of Penn’s fans took to the comments section to celebrate his new post and his being on the app. “screaming crying throwing up,” one user wrote, and Penn even replied to the fan’s comment with a second TikTok. In the video, Penn was seen raising his head out of a silver bowl with the admirer’s comment pinned to the clip as he says, “me too.” Of course, Taylor herself couldn’t help but comment on his post as well! “OMG!!!!”, the Grammy-winner wrote with a star-eyes emoji.

Penn Badgley recreated Taylor Swift’s music video to ‘Anti-Hero’ in his first TikTok on Oct. 24. (Eric Charbonneau/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Taylor’s video for “Anti-Hero” sees the pop star battling her inner demons and facing her past self. She took to Instagram on Oct. 21 to share the details of the video. “The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time,” Taylor captioned the post. “with some help from the excellent @birbigs [Mike Birbiglia], @bejohnce [John Early], and @maryelizabethellis [Mary Elizabeth Ellis] who fabulously portray… get ready for it… my grown sons and daughter in law? Anyway. Forever grateful to my incredible DP @the_rinayang and our amazing crew.”

But Dan Humphrey is not the only Swiftie! Selena Gomez, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Oct. 21 to praise her best friend for her work on the song “Mastermind.” The Rare Beauty founder posted a screenshot of the song and next to it’s title wrote, “that she is.” Midnights comes nearly one year after Taylor released the album, Red (Taylor’s Version), on Nov. 12, 2021. Her latest album has already reached record-breaking success as the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day.

