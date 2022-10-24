Kim Kardashian Blows Kisses In Plunging Pink Top As She Reminisces On Love She Got For Her 42nd Birthday

“Thank you so much for the birthday wishes,” Kim Kardashian posted on Oct. 23, two days after she celebrated her 42nd birthday. In the photo, Kim blew a kiss to the camera while posing in a magenta top, a piece of food in her other hand. It seemed Kim needed a moment and a quick meal to fully process her emotions after a whirlwind birthday. “This weekend, I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out, and it really made me smile so much,” she wrote. “The flowers, the dinner, the almost Vegas trip all was so so special, and I will remember this birthday forever.”

Kim’s friends left love in the comments section. Paris Hilton, Kourtney Kardashian, and La La Anthony left a string of red heart emojis. Olivia Pierson wrote, “We love YOU!” “We all love you, pretty bish,” added Khloé Kardashian. Others left messages wishing Kim a happy birthday.

Kris Jenner was one of the first to wish Kim a happy birthday on the 21 st. “You are still my little girl, and at the same time, you are the strongest woman I know,” wrote Jenner, 66. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such a fantastic example of strength and calm through anything. You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin, and friend.” Khloé, 38, wrote that Kim has “managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person.” Kylie Jenner also wished her bigger sister a happy birthday.

42 is going to be Kim’s favorite number because “she believes this will be her best year ever,” a source close to the SKIMS founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kim hopes to kick off this new year with a brand new divorce from her estranged ex, Kanye “Ye” West. Kim wants her split for Ye, 45, “to be finalized now more than ever” and that finishing the divorce proceedings would “be the best birthday present ever.”

Amid the well-wishers on Kim’s recent post, there were many fans asking her to speak out against Ye’s current wave of antisemitism. Khloé publicly showed her support for the Jewish community, and many hope that Kim does the same. Kim “does not agree with [Ye’s] recent actions,” the insider added, “and she does not agree with the remarks that he has said recently about her family. She is not aligned with his political views, and she just wants him to keep her name out of his mouth at this point.”