Kim Kardashian Reunites With Ivanka Trump For 3 Hour Dinner After Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Comments: Photo

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump met up for dinner on Sunday, October 23. Both women were seen leaving the Beverly Hills Polo Club together in a new photo. The pair’s dinner came after Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West has come under much scrutiny for his recent anti-semitic comments on social media and in interviews.

Both the women bundled up in their coats as they got ready to leave the club on Sunday, October 23. Kim, 42, looked gorgeous in a black dress with a leather jacket over it. Ivanka, 40, sported a long, beige trenchcoat, as they walked out following the three-hour meal, according to TMZ. While it may have been a simple dinner or a business meeting, it’s also worth noting that Kim celebrated her birthday on Friday, and Ivanka will also have hers on Sunday, October 30. So it may have been a belated and early chance for both women to celebrate.

The dinner came nearly two weeks after Kanye, 45, was banned from Instagram and Twitter for making anti-semitic remarks on both platforms. He notably shared a text conversation with rapper Diddy, where he said he planned “to use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me” on Instagram. He later tweeted that he was going “death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ivanka has not publicly responded to the remarks, but she is Jewish, having converted when she married her husband, Jared Kushner, via CNN. Kanye said that he wasn’t sorry for the remarks in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Kim has done much work with Ivanka and her dad former President Donald Trump with her efforts for criminal justice reform. Both women shouted each other out in June 2019 for working to get legislation passed. “Thank you Ivanka Trump for helping me to start this amazing journey of fighting for people who truly deserve a second chance,” she tweeted.

Since Ye’s remarks, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim was looking to get some space from her ex-husband. “Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye,” they said. “She can never shut him out of her life but she also knows that she cannot support a man who makes such horrific racist comments that hurt so many of her closest friends.”

Since his anti-semitic comments and social media bans, Kanye has also revealed that he’s also spoken to Ivanka’s dad, in the interview with Piers. Since Trump was also booted from social media following the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the rapper revealed what the former president told him about getting kicked off. “You know, I had 277 million followers, and the next day I had nothing,” Trump apparently told Kanye. “These tech companies feel they’re more powerful than the US Government to the point of actually kicking the actual President of the United States off of an American social media platform. This is the world we live in,” Kanye said in the interview.