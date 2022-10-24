Jessica Alba & BFF Twin As ‘The Shining’ Twins At Private Hollywood Halloween Party (Exclusive)

Jessica Alba, 41, left her husband Cash Warren, and their three kids at home on Saturday, Oct. 24, as she attended a private Hollywood Halloween party with her bestie, Chener. Dressed as the twins from the iconic movie The Shining, the two had a “super fun” night” getting caught up with her crew, according to a partygoer. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE photos of their super creepy costumes and details about the star’s spooky soiree! According to a source who attended the event, which was sponsored by Aquahydrate, “Jessica looked absolutely stunning, even as one of the scariest fictional characters ever.”

The party, which was thrown by the founder of Kambucha GT Dave and his husband Allen Fanucchi, was attended by over 100 people and it was “very elite” the insider told us. “Jessica was not shy about talking to other guests who were coming up to her and asking for their picture with her.” Although Jessica’s husband Cash, 43, and their three kids, Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, were not there, the source said that “she was talking about how wonderful her family is and also about her beautiful children.”

“People were also coming up to her and telling her that they absolutely love some of the products they bought from The Honest Company,” the source revealed, referring to the safe baby and beauty products online store that she founded in 2011. But it wasn’t all business at the party, as the source told us, “Jessica was also dancing and having a ton of laughs. She really looked so relaxed and confident. She was so humble and she interacted with anyone who wanted to talk to her.”

Needless to say, Jessica and her bestie nailed their costumes. The actress and Chener wore matching light blue baby doll dresses, with a pink ribbon tied around their waist. Their dresses had see-through ruffled shoulder pads and came to just above the knee. For her hairstyle, Jessica and Chener even replicated the look of The Shining twins. They both parted their hair to one side and had it clipped. However, according to the source inside the event, “She did not look scary at all, but I don’t think that she could ever really look frightening.”