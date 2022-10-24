Fergie & Son Axl, 9, Wear Matching Guns n’ Roses T-Shirts On Rare Public Outing

Sweet child of mine! Fergie, 47, revealed just how much of a Guns ‘N Roses superfan she was while out with son Axl, 9, over the weekend.

The Black Eyed Peas songstress, 47, and son looked super cool while wearing matching band tees during a trip to LA’s Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday, Oct. 23. The mother-son fashion statement was a strong tribute to the 80s hair metal band, whose lead singer Axl Rosewas reportedly the inspiration for Fergie’s son’s name.

Fergie was definitely embracing rocker chic while out with her only child. Blending tough biker chic with boho vibes, she wore a skull-emblazoned tee shirt with black and white bell bottoms with another pair of legs printed on them. Her golden hair was down in long beachy waves which swept down to her hips and she popped a pair of sunglasses on over her tan face.

At her side was Axl, who donned a baseball tee with “Welcome to the Jungle” written on the front. To complete the outfit, he added olive green joggers and hightop Nike sneakers. He looked like he was in play mode, seen carrying a small action figure during the trip.

Fergie and Axl have been enjoying plenty of bonding time lately. Though the star and son often keep a low-profile, they were spotted shopping at the Brentwood kids boutique Everafter earlier this month.

Axl and Fergie welcome a new family member into the mix in September, when the singer’s ex Josh Duhamel exchanged “I Do’s” with former Miss America Audra Marie in Fargo, North Dakota. It was unclear if the pair attended the wedding, but the singer is said to be in full support of Axl’s new stepmon.

While the London Bridge singer and Las Vegas actor may have had their problems in the past, Fergie is a big fan of Audra. A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra. She’s has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”

According to the source, “Fergie and Josh have such an incredible co-parenting situation and they have much love for each other. They will always consider each other family and their son Axl knows this. He sees his father a lot and has gotten close to his dad’s new wife.”

The duo married in 2009 after several years of dating. Little Axl came in 2013. The pair called it quits in 2017, but took some time to wrap up their divorce, which was officially signed off in 2019.