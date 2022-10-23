Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Short Black Mini With Travis Barker For Kim’s 42nd Birthday Party: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was a gorgeous sight to see at her sister Kim Kardashian‘s 42nd birthday bash on Oct. 21. The oldest KarJenner sister wore a black mini dress under a long black leather jacket as she attended the low-key party with her husband Travis Barker, 46, in Calabasas, CA. She had her long hair down and parted in the middle and added black strappy heels to her look.

Travis also went with a black outfit for the fun night. It included a black top under a long black jacket and baggy black pants. He also wore black boots and a black beanie style hat as he held his wife’s hand outside the location. Other attendees of the party included Kourtney and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, and a few friends, some of who can be seen in photos here.

The bash came one day before Kim tried to take Kylie Jenner‘s private jet to Las Vegas, NV to continue her birthday celebrations but was forced to turn the plane back around to Los Angeles due to heavy wind conditions. The beauty took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself on the plane explaining the situation. Despite the cancelled plans, Kim, Kris, and some of the other pals she was with made a stop at In-N-Out Burger to get some food and cap off the night.

It’s not clear if Kourtney joined Kim and crew for the Las Vegas trip or burger stop, but the newly married reality star has been enjoying other activities, like taking epic photos for Halloween. She recently posted a series of photos of her rocking Halloween-friendly outfits, including a sheer black top and leather skirt and a skeleton costume, getting her Instagram followers in the spooky season spirit. She captioned the post with a simple yet appropriate ghost emoji.

Before the Halloween photos, Kourtney got attention for posing in Travis’ boxers and socks in another post. She also wore a long-sleeved light pink dress with a slit. “Rolling into season 3 of The Kardashians in husband’s boxers and socks with my dress…(did you see today’s episode from season 2 though?!),” she captioned the set of snapshots.