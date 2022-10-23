Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Cowboy Hat Shopping With Emme, 14, Before Halloween: Photo

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were in a country mood over the weekend when they stopped at a western-themed store with their child Emme, 14. The married couple appeared to try on various cowboy hats at Boot Star and at one point, Jennifer was even spotted helping Emme pick out a red western-style shirt that matched a pair of red cowboy boots, which can be seen here. All three of them looked comfortable and happy to be in the store and caused speculation that at least one of their Halloween costumes could be cowboy-related.

During the outing, Jennifer wore a white long-sleeved top with matching pants and had her long hair tied back into a low ponytail. Ben rocked a gray sweater over a white top and black pants, and Emme had on a black sweatshirt with jeans. They all seemed to be really focused on choosing the best items and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras outside.

Before their latest shopping fun, a source told us that when Jennifer is busy in her successful acting career, Ben has been helping by spending time with their blended family, which also includes her son Max, 14, and his three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. He’s been taking them where they need to go and helping them with what they need, even school work. “Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves,” the source continued. The lovebirds, who were married earlier this year, have been renovating her $28 million Bel Air house so they can move back into it with the kids when it’s ready. The proud parents are also even reportedly letting the kids design their own rooms with their own ideas.

“It was Ben’s idea to stay in J.Lo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for J.Lo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”