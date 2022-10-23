‘House Of The Dragon’ Theory: Is Aemond The Real Father Of Helaena’s Kids?

The greens could be hiding shocking secrets of their own. Ever since the adult versions of Aemond and Helaena Targaryen were introduced in House of the Dragon, fans have been wondering if Aemond could be the father of Helaena’s kids and not Aegon. It’s totally plausible and would be incredibly ironic since Alicent wanted to expose Rhaenyra’s three boys as bastards.

The first hint that this theory could be true was back when Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond were kids. Aegon was annoyed that he had to marry Helaena because they had nothing in common. “She’s our sister,” Aemond said. Aegon replied, “You marry her then.”

Aemond said, “I would perform my duty if mother had only betrothed us… It would strengthen our family. Keep our Valryian blood pure.” When Aegon called Helaena an “idiot,” Aemond quickly responded, “She’s your future queen.”

The HBO series jumped ahead in episode 8 to when Helaena and Aegon are already married and have twins named Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Their marriage is a political arrangement, not one built out of love or real affection. During the family dinner, a tipsy Helaena openly admits that Aegon mostly ignores her. Aegon is out sleeping with and assaulting other women, and Alicent has had to clean up his messes.

In episode 9, Alicent and Otto go on the hunt for Aegon after Viserys’ death. They work to usurp the Iron Throne and crown Aegon king over Rhaenyra, Viserys’ chosen heir. TikTok user tonez_tv pointed out why he thinks Aemond is the father of Helaena’s kids.

“I think Helaena Targaryen’s kids are actually Aemond’s. At first, I really wasn’t convinced but after hearing this I think I am. After Alicent says ‘father,’ listen to what the little kids say. Also, watch Alicent as she looks at the kids as they leave the room,” he says in his TikTok video.

When you watch the scene, there are no subtitles to confirm if the twins say “Aemond” after Alicent says “father.” Aemond and Aegon’s names do sound similar, so the twins could easily be saying Aegon’s name. There’s not really anything much to make out of Alicent looking at the kids as they leave. She could just be looking at Jaehaerys, who would be the new heir to the Iron Throne after Aegon’s crowned king.

As Alicent tries to comfort her daughter in the wake of her father’s death, Helaena visibly flinches when Alicent tries to touch her. Aemond walks into the room and Helaena instantly relaxes. A HOTD fan tweeted, “No one can take away from me how Helaena visibly softens with relief when Aemond walks into her chambers.”

At Aegon’s coronation, Helaena immediately turns away when Aegon is crowned the new King of the Seven Kingdoms. When Rhaenys bursts through the Dragonpit on Meleys, Helaena reaches for Aemond. TikTok user pointed out, “So are we or are we not gonna discuss how she reached for him…”

Twitter fan Bea Connie also noted, “Ok but why is no one talking about the fact that Helaena couldn’t even LOOK at Aegon during his coronation and was crying. And when Rhaenys and Meleys appeared she leaned into Aemond.”

Now, Helaena and Aemond could just have a closer bond than Aegon and Helaena. Helaena could very easily be faithful to her husband, despite his own actions. However, if Aemond is the real father of Helaena’s kids, this would make the upcoming Blood and Cheese incident even more impactful.

For those that have read George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, you know that Blood and Cheese is the direct response to Luke Velaryon’s death. Aemond is responsible for Luke’s tragic death at Storm’s End. Daemon and the blacks vow revenge: a “son for a son.” Daemon ends up hiring two assassins, Blood and Cheese, to assassinate one of Aegon’s sons.

During the horrific incident, Blood and Cheese hold Alicent, Helaena, and Helaena’s kids hostage. They make Helaena choose which of her sons — Jaehaeyrs or Maelor — will die. Helaena ultimately chooses Maelor to die, but Blood kills Jaehaerys instead. If you look at this even deeper, could Helaena have chosen Maelor to die because she knew he was Aegon’s child? That’s one heck of a reach, but stranger things have happened in the Game of Thrones universe.

The Blood and Cheese incident is one of the most horrific scenes of the Dance of the Dragons. If Aemond is the father of Helaena’s kids, this would make the Blood and Cheese horror even more personal to Aemond. After all, Aemond is the one who killed Luke and not Aegon. Daemon has his spies around King’s Landing and would likely be able to find out such a secret. However, since Aemond is not married and has no children, Helaena and Aegon’s kids are the most obvious victims of retaliation.

House of the Dragon may never even address this theory. Helaena’s children could very well be (and most likely are) Aegon’s kids. But there’s one important thing to note: the events of Fire & Blood are told through unreliable narrators. This allows for changes in the show and for new truths to be revealed (i.e. Laenor still being alive). And Aemond being the father of Helaena’s kids would be one hell of a twist.

The House of the Dragon finale airs on October 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO. The show will return for season 2.