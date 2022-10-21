‘RHOP’ Preview: Candiace Declares Gizelle ‘Is Dead’ To Her After Accusations About Her Husband Chris (Exclusive)

The drama is just getting started on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 23 episode, Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband Chris Bassett sit down with Robyn Dixon to discuss how Chris sent a late-night DM to Ashley Darby after Karen Huger‘s Spring Kickoff party, which concerned Robyn’s BFF Gizelle Bryant.

“You responded to a story. Right? That’s the difference,” Robyn says to Chris. “There’s a difference.”

Robyn brings up how Gizelle has claimed that Chris allegedly asked to speak to her alone in a private suite during the season 6 reunion last year. Gizelle informed Candiace about this in last week’s episode, but Candiace immediately stormed off and asked to speak to the producers.

“She recalled the experience in New Jersey. I will tell you after New Jersey we rode home in a van and she brought it up to me that night,” Robyn tells the Bassetts. “And I’m like, ‘Did something happen? Did he say something? Did he do something to make you uncomfortable?’ ”

Robyn, who is typically very loyal to Gizelle, says that her close pal’s concerns arent “a big deal,” and that Chris meant no harm by wanting to talk to Gizelle in private last year.

Chris says the whole situation with Gizelle has “been confusing” for him, since he has great relationships with Candiace’s co-stars. “Every time you guys have come around, I don’t mind giving people hugs,” the chef says. “But I always wait for you guys to initiate. I don’t ever go in.”

When Robyn mentions that she’s not sure if Gizelle brought this up to accuse Chris of making her feel “uncomfortable,” Candiace interrupts and explains how her conversation with Gizelle went.

“She sat me down. She’s clutching her pearls and breathing heavy and acting like she’s about to tell me that somebody done came and tried to snatch her draws,” the Deep Space singer says. Candiace calls Gizelle’s accusations “bullish*t,” especially since Gizelle hugged Chris at the Spring Kickoff.

Robyn agrees with Candiace and questions Gizelle’s intentions. “Why talk about it now? I said that. Why now?” Robyn says. “And it was more so because the Ashley story triggered her. Where do we go from here? How can we fix this?”

“She needs to walk it back,” Candiace sternly declares about how Gizelle needs to fix the mess she’s caused. “She has to walk it all the way back. Because Gizelle is dead to me,” Candiace adds.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8pm ET on Bravo.