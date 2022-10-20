Paris Hilton Is Red Hot In Sparkling Plunging Dress After Appearance On Meghan Markle’s Podcast

Paris Hilton looked stunning as she promoted her new perfume, Ruby Rush, in India on Thursday, Oct. 20. As seen in the below photo from her event, Paris, 41, dressed with India’s conservative taste in mind and wore a red maxi dress that covered her legs. The dress featured beautiful gold, green, white, and blue beading and she paired it with just as extravagant jewelry. In Paris fashion, she showed a little bit of skin via the dress’ plunging neckline. The reality star and DJ completed her look with sparkling gold gloves and wore her long, blonde hair in very loose curls.

The gorgeous dress slightly resembles the bottle Paris’ new fragrance comes in, which takes the shape of a dress and is a deep pink color. She took a moment to promote the scent on her Instagram Story before heading out to her glamorous promo party. “Hey, Mumbai, India! I can’t wait to see you guys tonight at 6 pm at the Phoenix Palladium Courtyard for the launch of my new Rubi Rush. It is so gorgeous … see you guys soon!” she said with a smile.

Paris’ big night in Mumbai came just two days after she was featured on Meghan Markle‘s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, to discuss the archetype of a “bimbo.” While speaking to Paris, Meghan, also 41, recalled her days of being a model on the popular gameshow Deal or No Deal and feeling like she was only a pretty face. “I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart,” she explained. “And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

She went on to say she felt “objectified” during her days on the show. “I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time. Being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo,'” she added.

However, just after the podcast episode dropped on Oct. 18, the former Suits star admitted to previously reducing Paris to just her looks. “I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgment about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgment,” she revealed to Variety. “But I also didn’t grow up pretty.”

When the Variety reporter seemed confused by Meghan’s statement, the mom of two elaborated. “I grew up as the smart one. So much of what I ended up thinking about when I thought about Paris, was envy and judgment — two of the most dangerous things,” she said. “But then you hear about her trauma and her life and her buying into this persona.”

Meghan is referring to the abuse Paris claimed she endured while a student at the reform school, Provo Canyon School in Utah, as a teen. She opened up about this abuse in her 2021 YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris, and explained she created her “spoiled airhead” persona to help her deal with the mental and physical abuse she suffered at the school. “The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there. I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I’ve been stuck with her ever since,” she explained in her documentary. Paris has since advocated for the termination of such schools and the passing of the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which is meant to end abuse at youth care facilities.

Taking into account Paris’ struggles and how she felt while on Deal or No Deal in her Variety interview, Meghan added, “I don’t care what situation you’re in — if a 16-year-old boy or girl, or a woman in the workplace, feels objectified or dehumanized because their character is misrepresented, I hope everyone listening with an open mind could come away thinking, ‘Could I just actually consider for a second that there’s a person there?'”