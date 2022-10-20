Kylie Jenner Slays Crop Top & Skirt For Night Out As She Opens Up About Postpartum Struggles

Brunette bombshell Kylie Jenner, 25, stunned in a monochromatic white ensemble via Instagram on Oct. 20 after she told Kendall Jenner, 26, that she struggled with postpartum emotions after giving birth in February. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked amazing in a white crop top that hit just below her chest, a high-waisted skirt, and denim boots. She captioned the sexy snapshot, “handling business.” The mom-of-two had minimal accessories on her, which included a mini black purse and a gold ring.

Several of Kylie’s friends took to the comments to tell her how good she looked, including her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38. “Oh well that bag is secured,” Koko wrote, before adding, “Queen.” Kendall’s pal, Fai Khadra, also chimed in and commented, “secured.” Other admirers commented, “LOVE THIS LOOK,” along with a series of flame emojis.

Kylie’s sexy look comes the same day that the fifth episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians aired on Oct. 20. During the show, the former billionaire opened up to Kendall about her struggle with the “baby blues” following her second child’s birth. “It’s been really hard for me,” Kylie admitted. “I cried nonstop, all day, for the first three weeks. It’s the baby blues, then it goes away. I had it with Stormi, too. I cried for like, three weeks, every day, to the point where I’d be laying in bed and my head would hurt so bad.”

During her confessional she also admitted to self-diagnosing herself through Google. “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google, they call it the baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks,” the makeup mogul said. “And after about six weeks, I did start to feel better. But I definitely had a case of the blues.” She then told the Vogue cover model that she is now in a better place. “But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying everyday so that’s great,” she concluded.

This is also not the first time that Kylie has addressed “baby blues” and dealing with postpartum struggles. Back in March the TV personality took to her Instagram Story to tell her followers that she was struggling. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie said. “It’s very hard.”

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she continued. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.” Kylie welcomed her son with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 31, on Feb. 2, and their daughter, Stormi, 4, was born on Feb. 1, 2018.