Jack Osbourne’s Daughter Maple, 3 Months, Looks Just Like Dad In Cute Selfie: Photo

Jack Osbourne is making the most of autumn with Maple. The reality icon, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet girl dad selfie with his tiny human. In the pic, Jack rocked a beard and ball cap with a puffer jacket, while his three-month-old daughter stared warily at the camera, looking just like her famous dad! Jack captioned the post with sunshine and maple leaf emojis. Many of his 633K followers took to his comments thread to enthuse over his adorable new baby. One fan called Maple “adorable” and added that she “looks just like you!”

“Mini Jack, she looks just like you!” echoed another, while a third gushed, “Those eyes! She’s Gorgeous!” Others opted for dad shaming, taking issue with Maple’s autumn-ready brown onesie, while dad wore a coat. But a fan jumped to his defense, writing, “My kiddos went sock less & shoeless in the dead of winter most of the time @ this age, because they didn’t never kept them on! Builds character & immunities,” they quipped alongside a laughing emoji.

Jack and girlfriend Aree Gearhart, 30, welcomed their bundle of joy on July 9. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs,” Jack wrote in a July 27 announcement post, noting that Aree and baby were “doing great and are happy and healthy.” The pic of baby Maple showed her in an adorable brown sweater onesie, complete with a hood and animal ears.

Baby Maple has siblings — Jack also shares Pearl Osbourne, 10, Andy Osbourne, 7, and Minnie Osbourne, 4, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Jack and Lisa went their separate ways in 2018, finalizing the divorce in 2019. Jack and Aree announced their engagement in late 2021.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” he wrote in a December 30 post. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”