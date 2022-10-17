Pierce Brosnan & The Rock Match In Hot Pink Looks At ‘Black Adam’ Photocall

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pierce Brosnan wore hot pink outfits to a photocall for their new movie Black Adam on Monday, October 17. Dwayne, 50, stepped out in London in a pink polo shirt with a navy blue leather jacket, a pair of dark pants, and black shoes. Pierce, 69, wore a pink suit with a white button up shirt that matched his pocket square. He also sported a stylish pair of beige loafers.

Dwayne and Pierce posed side-by-side in their hot pink outfits on a Black Adam black carpet near a railing in front of buildings in the background. The two actors also posed for individual shots from the photocall. Dwayne leaned against the railing and showed off his massive muscles in his leather jacket. Pierce put his hands in his pockets while donning his sexy silver hair for the photocall.

The entire Black Adam cast has been doing press before the superhero movie comes out in theaters on October 21. Dwayne, Pierce, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swinde all attended the premiere in New York City at Times Square’s AMC Empire 25 on October 12. Pierce actually brought his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, 59, to the star-studded event.

The Rock plays the titular character in Black Adam, a DC Comics antihero who is willing to kill people unlike Superman. The film introduces the Justice Society of America including Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and their leader Hawkman. Sarah Shahi plays Adrianna Tomaz, a university professor who will be important for the Black Adam story in her own way. The Rock has teased that he “absolutely” wants Black Adam to fight Superman in a future film.