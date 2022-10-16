Kanye West Reacts To Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s ‘Fireplace Sex’ Story: Watch

Kanye West reacted to his ex Kim Kardashian’s recent reveal that she had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace. The “Gold Digger” rapper went on another inflammatory tirade when he stopped by the Drink Champs podcast on Sunday, Oct. 16, and during it, he brought up Kim’s episode of The Kardashians where she dished on intimate details about her former romance with the comedian. As fans know, Kanye’s rants can be a challenge to decipher at times, but it appeared he was connecting the attention around the fireplace anecdote to “Jewish Zionists.”

“I just want the family back together,” Kanye began. “Kim is a Christian. I just saw yesterday, it said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim have sex by the fireplace to honor their grandmother.’ It’s Jewish Zionists who are about that life, that’s telling this Christian women that has four black children to put that out as a message to the media.”

While he didn’t elaborate on his theory, moments before the outburst on Kim and Pete, Kanye had said, “We Jew, so I can’t be antisemite, first of all.” The references to both Jewish Zionists and antisemitism comes after the Grammy winner had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended last week after making anti-Semitic posts.

In the podcast, Kanye had quite a few other things to touch upon. He claimed his oldest daughter North, 9, is missing how things used to be, as he said, “Nori just want the family back together.” He also suggested that he knows his sometimes-rival Drake had sex with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner. He also brought up his previous claim that he was kept from his daughter Chicago’s birthday party over the summer, saying “Kardashians kidnapped my daughter in public.”

In case you missed the episode of The Kardashians featuring Kim’s fireplace sex story, the makeup mogul was chilling with her grandmother, MJ Shannon, when she dished, “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”