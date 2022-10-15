Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 21, Rocks Silver Mini Holding Hands With BF Christian At BravoCon: Photos

Gia Giudice, 21, looked gorgeous during her latest outing at BravoCon. The daughter of Teresa Giudice, who also attended the event, showed up with her boyfriend Christian as she flaunted a silver mini dress. She also wore light gray platform heels as she carried a silver clutch purse and had her long wavy hair down.

Christian looked handsome in an all black outfit that included a long-sleeved button-down shirt, pants, and boots. The lovebirds mingled around the crowds as they smiled and walked by cameras while holding hands. Gia also topped off her look with flattering makeup and some matching jewelry.

In addition to photos taken by photographers, Gia was captured in a video she posted to her Instagram page. “bravocon day 1 night look✨,” she captioned the epic clip, which was met with a lot of compliments. “Beautiful like her mom,” one follower wrote while another called the look “cute and classy.”

Gia wasn’t the only familiar face at BravoCon. Her mom Teresa showed up as well as other Bravo reality stars. They also attended the Friday event, where Gia and her uncle Joe Gorga had an awkward run-in amid a feud that started when Joe recently made comments about her dad Joe Giudice, who lives in Italy. The family members ignored each other in the press room of the New York City event and Gia later admitted seeing him was “difficult.”

“It’s definitely uncomfortable,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s a little difficult, but I’m just doing what I got to do.” She also spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife and mentioned how the drama affected episodes the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I honestly think it was more of an eye opening season,” she said. “It kind of just like made everyone realize what’s happening, and how we’re going to move forward.”

Joe also talked to the PEOPLE about the situation and praised Gia despite their current disagreements. “I really love her,” he said. “What she feels and how she feels, it’s okay. It’s her parents. I’m her uncle. I’ve always loved Gia from day one. She knows it. Everyone knows it. I love all my nieces. I’m not mad at her. Even if she respected her dad, Joe Giudice, and respects her mom, because that’s her mother and her father. She should.”

BravoCon is expected to run until Sunday.