Megan Thee Stallion Turned To ‘Good Friend’ Lizzo For Advice Ahead Of Pulling Double Duty On ‘SNL’ (Exclusive)

Performing on Saturday Night Live is much different than hosting the long-running sketch show, so Megan Thee Stallion had her work cut out for her ahead of the Oct. 15 episode. Megan, 27, will join a select club when she pulls double-duty on the show, hosting and performing as that episode’s musical guest. “[Megan’s] been on SNL as a musical guest before, so she has a level of comfort there, which helps,” a source close to the Houston rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a very confident person and she loves to perform, but it’s still a huge thing to take on.”

While some acts might break under the pressure, Megan has a secret weapon in her back pocket: her friend, Lizzo. “[Megan’s] definitely talked to people beforehand to find out what she was in for,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “Lizzo did it earlier this year, and they’re good friends, so she gave her the ins and outs of what to expect this week and how to prepare. Luckily Meg’s got a crazy work ethic, so she’s not afraid to stay up as late as she has to, everyone’s confident she’s going to kill it.”

Lizzo hosted and performed on the April 16 episode of SNL, becoming the first artist since Billie Eilish’s stint in December 2021 to join the double-duty club. In 1975, Paul Simon became the first musician to host and perform on SNL, and since then, over 40 people have followed in his footsteps, per Newsweek. Artists like Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Frank Zappa, Elton John, Drake, Mick Jagger, Taylor Swift, Olivia Newton-John, Harry Styles, MC Hammer and Britney Spears have all joined that double-duty club.

Megan is ready to rise to the challenge. “Although Megan is still a bit nervous, she’s even more excited to host and serve as the musical guest on SNL,” a second source close to Hot Girl Meg tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s definitely getting advice from anywhere she can, but Megan thinks it’s a fantastic opportunity to show off some of her acting skills in front of a live audience.”

“Performing in front of crowds is obviously nothing new for her,” the second insider adds, “but this is a very intimate setting so it might feel a little different. She’s ready for the challenge and even though it’s a ton of work to prepare, this was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up; she’s very excited to show her stuff.”

Megan appeared as the musical guest on SNL’s October 3, 2020 episode. Meg performed “Savage” while delivering a message to “Protect Black Women.” The performance happened months after rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the feet.