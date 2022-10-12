Linda Evangelista Shares Rare Photo With Look-Alike Son For His 16th Birthday: ‘My Heart, My Light’

“My heart. My light. 16,” Linda Evangelista captioned the Instagram Gallery she posted on Oct. 11, the birthday of her son, Augustin “Augie” James. At the start of the gallery, Linda, 57, shared a behind-the-scenes photo taken from the Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the pic, Linda sat wearing her floor-length Fendi gown, the Tiffany Blue hue making a stark contrast against her gray chair. To her side sat her teenage son, dressed in an all-white outfit. Linda raised her hand to his cheek, and the two posed for the most glamorous mother-son photo ever.

The rest of the Instagram Gallery comprised photos taken throughout Augie’s life. There was a baby photo of him after a messy snack. There was a shot of him dressed like an older man when he was just a toddler in New York City. There was even a mirror selfie when Augie was a young boy and Linda was getting ready for the day.

“Happy birthday,” wrote Carla Bruni, one of the many who celebrated Augie’s special day in the comments section. “Happy birthday to your handsome boy,” added Helena Christensen. “Happy Birthday, A,” wrote Shalom Harlow, while Debi Mazar wrote, “Auguri!!!!! 16!” “Bless. Him. Beautiful like Mommy,” added Kara Young. Linda’s cousin, Fear The Walking Dead actress Christine Evangelista, also chimed in. “Happy Birthday Augie! Xoxoxo.”

Augie is Linda’s only son, and she shares him with her ex, François-Henri Pinault. His father is a French businessman, whose company, PPR, has investments in luxury brands like Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Alexander McQueen. Because of such, Pinault is considered one of the wealthiest people in France.

Unfortunately, Pinault and Evangelista separated roughly eight months before Augie’s birth, and Linda had to take her ex to court in 2011 to request $46,000 a month in child support. Pinault would marry actress Salma Hayek, who treats her stepson as her own.

Linda – who, in July, settled her lawsuit with CoolSculpting after a botched surgery left her, as she put it, “brutally disfigured” – has been making more public appearances lately. The Fendi showcase was one of her most noteworthy high-profile events, and it was where she reunited with her fellow supermodel, Kate Moss. Linda shared a photo of her with Kate, 48, backstage at the Fendi extravaganza, along with other shots of how the show was put together.