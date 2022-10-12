‘Home Economics’ Throws It Back To The 2000s For Marina & Tom’s Wedding: Exclusive Photos

There was nothing like the 2000s. The October 12 episode of Home Economics will be traveling back in time to the late 2000s wedding of Tom (Topher Grace) and Marina (Karla Souza). This was the era where Justin Bieber bangs reigned supreme, low-rise jeans were the “it” fashion trend, and The Black Eyed Peas were at the top of the charts.

In our EXCLUSIVE photos (which you can see in full above), Tom and Marina look happy and in love on their wedding day. They share a sweet first dance as a married couple on the dance floor. Marina also dances with her father, who is played by comedy legend Cheech Marin. Marina has a sweet mother-daughter moment with her mother, played by Bertila Damas.

Sarah (Caitlin McGee) has a date to Tom and Marina’s wedding, played by Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat. From the looks of it, Alex’s character doesn’t seem as slick as he thinks he is. Since this is Home Economics we’re talking about, there will inevitably be shenanigans that go down at this wedding.

But we have to talk about Connor’s hair. Connor (Jimmy Tatro) has clearly been diagnosed with Bieber Fever because that hairstyle he was rocking in the late 2000s was only for the truest of Beliebers. (Honestly, who kind of misses this look?)

The official synopsis for the October 12 episode — titled “Wedding Bouquet, $150” — reads: “Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina’s wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth’s lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your cake and eat it too, family sticks together for richer or poorer, better or worse.”

The episode was written by Julieanne Smolinski and directed by Michael McDonald. Home Economics airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.