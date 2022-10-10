Bethenny Frankel Drags ‘Superficial’ Kim Kardashian After She’s Booed At NFL Game

Bethenny Frankel threw some major shade at Kim Kardashian. The Real Housewives of New York alum, 51, took to social media on October 10 and shared how she feels after The Kardashians star, 41, was booed at by fans while shown on screen attending the Los Angeles Rams versus Dallas Cowboys NFL football game just one day before on Sunday.

Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 10, 2022

They really booed Kim Kardashian at the Cowboys and Rams game. pic.twitter.com/8qR8K58hlk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 10, 2022

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star was joined at the game by her son Saint, 6, whom she shares with ex Kanye West. The game was held at SoFi Stadium as fans in the crowd could be heard booing once she was spotted by cameras attending the game which was posted in a short clip and shared to social media.

The SKIMS founder happily smiled despite the overwhelming negative reaction from the masses. Kim looked stylish for the sports event as she wore a skintight black jumpsuit accessorized with a belt and oversized black sunglasses. Her platinum blonde locks were styled stick straight and parted down the middle.

As we previously reported, this isn’t the first time the Skinnygirl founder called out one of the most famous families in Hollywood. After Kim released her new skincare line SKKN BY KIM back in June, many people have shared their thoughts about the new line, and Bethenny is someone who did not hold back. Bethenny’s review was truly unfiltered! She shared the scathing review on her official TikTok account on August 8.

The RHONY star called Kim’s line “impractical at best” and did not give her many compliments. She captioned the video, “And the most impractical packaging award goes to….” Many people took to the comments section on Bethenny’s video, and agreed with her on the packaging. One user commented, “the circle one looks like a eos lip balm packaging lololol” to which Bethenny replied, “Yes I thought that.”

Earlier this month, Bethenny criticized Kylie Cosmetics on October 5 and claimed that the company’s Birthday PR Box set is a “scam.” The outspoken star shared an Instagram video where she explained that the $175 decorative box comes with the same two products as the less-showy $58 Birthday Bundle. “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” Bethenny said, before pointing out that the Birthday PR Box is $117 more expensive just because it comes in a paper box.