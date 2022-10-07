Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Rare Night Out At Jack Johnson Concert After Queen’s Death: Photos

There’s no better date night than a nice concert! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did just that for their date night on Wednesday, October 5. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both seen having a great night of music as they watched Jack Johnson’s show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in new photos by TMZ. The pair both looked like they were having a great time as they watched the show.

Both Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were dressed in casual dark clothes, and they definitely looked like they had a good time. They were reportedly seen swaying and singing along to plenty of Jack’s many hit songs, and Meghan appeared to be clapping along in one photo.

It’s clear from the photos that the two weren’t exactly down in the general admission section. The pair were reportedly standing in a private section that had a small group of folks there that the couple appeared friendly with, according to TMZ.

The concert date comes just weeks after the couple flew back to Harry’s home in the UK for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September. The pair reunited with members of the Royal family to lay the Queen to rest, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their California home following the memorial services.

Following the long-reigning monarch’s passing, Harry released an emotional statement, mourning her passing. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between,” he wrote.

Following Her Majesty’s death, Harry’s father King Charles ascended to the throne. In his first address, he gave Prince William and Kate Middleton new titles, but he also shared a touching message for Harry and Meghan. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Megan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.