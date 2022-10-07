Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Rare Night Out At Jack Johnson Concert After Queen’s Death: Photos

The couple looked like they had a blast at the 'Better Together' singer-songwriter's Santa Barbara gig, with lots of dancing.

By:
October 7, 2022 10:33AM EDT
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event, Germany - 06 Sep 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022
Image Credit: TMZ.com

There’s no better date night than a nice concert! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did just that for their date night on Wednesday, October 5. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both seen having a great night of music as they watched Jack Johnson’s show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in new photos by TMZ. The pair both looked like they were having a great time as they watched the show.

Meghan appeared to be clapping along at the show. (TMZ.com)

Both Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were dressed in casual dark clothes, and they definitely looked like they had a good time. They were reportedly seen swaying and singing along to plenty of Jack’s many hit songs, and Meghan appeared to be clapping along in one photo.

It’s clear from the photos that the two weren’t exactly down in the general admission section. The pair were reportedly standing in a private section that had a small group of folks there that the couple appeared friendly with, according to TMZ.

Harry and Meghan both watched the concert from a private section. (TMZ.com)

The concert date comes just weeks after the couple flew back to Harry’s home in the UK for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September. The pair reunited with members of the Royal family to lay the Queen to rest, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their California home following the memorial services.

Following the long-reigning monarch’s passing, Harry released an emotional statement, mourning her passing. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between,” he wrote.

Following Her Majesty’s death, Harry’s father King Charles ascended to the throne. In his first address, he gave Prince William and Kate Middleton new titles, but he also shared a touching message for Harry and Meghan. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Megan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

