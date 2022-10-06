Jessica Simpson Models A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Catsuit In Sexy New Photo

Jessica Simpson is 42 and looking too good to be true! The actress and businesswoman was spotted sporting a brown catsuit from Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line in a photo posted by her stylist Natalie Saidi on Oct. 5. The blonde beauty wore a long onesie that featured a square neckline and tank top straps and retails for $128 on the SKIMS website. She used it as the base layer of her fun outfit and paired it with a chunky silver belt, black over-the-knee boots, a super-cropped black cardigan that featured gold embroidery, and a chunky necklace made of turquoise stone.

Jessica threw up a peace sign as she posed with Natalie, who also flashed a peace sign at the camera. She added a pop of color by overlining her lips with bright red lipstick and parted her wavy hair down the middle. The photo was taken at a grassy outdoor venue that held a seemingly small concert.

It’s no surprise to see Jessica rocking a piece from Kim’s line, as the two have grown fairly close over the years because their children go to school together. Jessica’s 10-year-old daughter Maxwell is besties with Kim’s eldest, 9-year-old North. In an interview earlier this year, the “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” singer gushed about North. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world,” she sweetly said.

It’s also no surprise Jessica felt comfortable showing off her gorgeous figure in the curve-hugging catsuit. She rocked swimsuits all summer long and even showed off her fit figure in the below selfie from the spring. She donned the golden yellow two-piece while enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

The Open Book author has been open about her body image and what it was like being in the public eye with a fluctuating weight as she grew her family over the last seven years. In April, she revealed she struggled amid her whopping 100 Lb. weight loss after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, in March 2019. “I think it’s about setting small goals for yourself, and then eventually, the impossible is possible,” Jessica told Us Weekly. She gave the interview just days after posting the gorgeous swimsuit selfie below.

“I was so proud of myself and I was proud of the resilience no matter what people say,” she continued. “When you work really hard to look and feel the way that you do in a very happy moment, especially with your children, it is very empowering and it made me so emotional.”

Just months after Jessica gave birth, her trainer Harley Pasternak revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Jessica managed to drop the weight in a healthy way. “She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined,” Harley explained. Jessica also hit the gym to help get into shape and she has done an impeccable job of maintaining her hard work.