Bethenny Frankel Blasts Kylie Cosmetics As A ‘Scam’: ‘How Stupid Do We Have to Be?’

After calling Kim Kardashian's skincare line 'impractical', Bethenny Frankel went after Kylie Jenner's makeup company on Instagram and explained why it's a 'scam'.

By:
October 6, 2022 10:05AM EDT
Bethenny Frankel
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner attends the BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 1, 2022. PFW BoF500 Gala JR, Paris, France - 01 Oct 2022
Kylie Jenner turns heads as she arrives to the Loewe Spring Sunmer collection show in Paris. 30 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902752_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Omar Vega/JanuaryImages/Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel, 51, criticized Kylie Cosmetics on October 5 and claimed that the company’s Birthday PR Box set is a “scam.” The Real Housewives of New York alum shared an Instagram video where she explained that the $175 decorative box comes with the same two products as the less-showy $58 Birthday Bundle. “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” Bethenny said, before pointing out that the Birthday PR Box is $117 more expensive just because it comes in a paper box.

“I’m confused. I thought something had to be different. There is something different. This has a box that you’re gonna throw in the garbage unless you have a hamster that you’re gonna put in here,” she jokingly said about the Birthday PR Box. “Its a paper box. I’m confused,” Bethenny added. “So I’m gonna keep these, which are 58 dollars, cause they’re cute and I bought them. This is being returned because It’s a scam.”

The video then briefly cut to Bethenny out shopping where she dropped some “breaking news”. Bethenny revealed that Kylie Beauty actually doesn’t take returns, which thwarted her plans to return the Birthday PR Box. “Maybe I’ll got to the mall and buy myself a hamster,” the Skinnygirl founder mockingly said.

“How stupid do we have to be?” Bethenny further added, as the footage showed the mom of one continuing to criticize Kylie Jenner‘s business. “I mean I’m a sucker. I like it, I like the packaging. But where you lose me is when you scam me,” she added.

Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel; Kylie Jenner (Photo: Omar Vega/JanuaryImages/Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time Bethenny took aim one of the KarJenner sister’s businesses. She reviewed Kim Kardashian‘s skincare line SKKN BY KIM on TikTok in August and give it very few compliments, calling the line “impractical at best.” Bethenny said the eye cream packaging was “bulbous” because of its round shape. She also complained that the products were “gigantic” and way too difficult for anyone without a private plane to travel with the items.

Overall, it seems Bethenny isn’t a fan of any of the KarJenner businesses. Maybe next she’ll review Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American clothes or Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila.

More From Our Partners

ad