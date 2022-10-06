Bethenny Frankel Blasts Kylie Cosmetics As A ‘Scam’: ‘How Stupid Do We Have to Be?’

Bethenny Frankel, 51, criticized Kylie Cosmetics on October 5 and claimed that the company’s Birthday PR Box set is a “scam.” The Real Housewives of New York alum shared an Instagram video where she explained that the $175 decorative box comes with the same two products as the less-showy $58 Birthday Bundle. “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” Bethenny said, before pointing out that the Birthday PR Box is $117 more expensive just because it comes in a paper box.

“I’m confused. I thought something had to be different. There is something different. This has a box that you’re gonna throw in the garbage unless you have a hamster that you’re gonna put in here,” she jokingly said about the Birthday PR Box. “Its a paper box. I’m confused,” Bethenny added. “So I’m gonna keep these, which are 58 dollars, cause they’re cute and I bought them. This is being returned because It’s a scam.”

The video then briefly cut to Bethenny out shopping where she dropped some “breaking news”. Bethenny revealed that Kylie Beauty actually doesn’t take returns, which thwarted her plans to return the Birthday PR Box. “Maybe I’ll got to the mall and buy myself a hamster,” the Skinnygirl founder mockingly said.

“How stupid do we have to be?” Bethenny further added, as the footage showed the mom of one continuing to criticize Kylie Jenner‘s business. “I mean I’m a sucker. I like it, I like the packaging. But where you lose me is when you scam me,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Bethenny took aim one of the KarJenner sister’s businesses. She reviewed Kim Kardashian‘s skincare line SKKN BY KIM on TikTok in August and give it very few compliments, calling the line “impractical at best.” Bethenny said the eye cream packaging was “bulbous” because of its round shape. She also complained that the products were “gigantic” and way too difficult for anyone without a private plane to travel with the items.

Overall, it seems Bethenny isn’t a fan of any of the KarJenner businesses. Maybe next she’ll review Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American clothes or Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila.