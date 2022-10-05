‘RHOBH’: Kyle Accuses Erika’s Publicist Of Leaking Info About Kathy’s ‘Meltdown’ To The Press

Kathy Hilton didn’t make an appearance during the Oct. 5 season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards said she was “out of town”, but previous reports claimed she stopped filming with the ladies once news about her alleged “meltdown” in Aspen leaked online. And that “leak” became the main focus of the night, when everyone came together for some sort of gala involving diamonds at Kyle’s house.

During a previous event at Garcelle Beauvais‘ house, Lisa tried bringing up the situation with Kathy again, but Kyle begged her to stop talking about it. All Kyle wanted was to “move on” and have everyone — including the Hiltons — attend her daughter, Farrah’s, wedding. So Lisa obliged, but the situation became a topic of conversation yet again at Kyle’s event one night later, and Garcelle felt the attempted “takedown” of Kathy was a result of Lisa and Erika Jayne wanting to take the attention off of Erika’s legal mess.

Kyle pondered that theory for a bit, and you could tell from her facial expressions that she, too, wondered whether that was the case. She also wasn’t happy about Kathy’s “meltdown” getting leaked to the press.

“You don’t think it’s weird that at every event, every detail is being leaked to the press?” Kyle asked, while talking to Dorit Kemsley. Dorit replied, “Yes, I do think it’s weird. Do you think it’s somebody in this group?”, to which Kyle said, “100 percent.”

In her confessional, Kyle added, “First, there were leaks in Aspen. Then I heard from a very, very reliable source that there were other leaks that never made it to publication. I was told who the leak was and it’s in this group.”

Kyle further told Dorit, “Someone wants my sister to look bad so they that don’t look as bad.”

When Sutton Stracke heard that one of their co-stars might be behind the leak, she asked Erika and Lisa if they were responsible. Lisa and Erika said they wouldn’t do such a thing, but Kyle interjected and said that Kathy hired a private investigator, who discovered that Erika’s publicist was the one who leaked all the details of their Aspen trip to the press. So does that mean Garcelle’s theory was right?

In her confessional, Erika said, “How convenient to accuse my publicist of press leaks. Your sister made an ass of herself in public and everyone saw it. It’s really disappointing to see Kyle try to flip this back on me. Let’s be honest, she’s afraid of Kathy.”

Lisa also said, in her confessional, that Kyle’s accusations were “bulls***”, before adding, “Going to this extent to try to cover for her sister, un-f**king believable.”

What’s ironic is that Erika claimed she has the same publicist as Kathy’s daughter, Nicky Hilton. So why would her publicist want to tarnish Kathy’s image? That’s what she asked the group, but Kyle said she was just sharing what she had discovered — and she and Kathy allegedly had proof. Erika told Kyle to send her what she “has”, so it’ll be interesting to see if that ever happened when the reunion premieres next week.

After Lisa and Erika left Kyle’s house, Lisa said, “I told you they were going to try and pin all this on us.” Sadly, viewers still didn’t learn all of what Kathy allegedly said during her “meltdown” in Aspen, but Lisa said Kathy sent cease and desist letters and got her lawyers involved, which would stop them from revealing what really happened in Aspen, and stop Bravo from airing any potential footage from the night.

