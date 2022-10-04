Kristen Stewart Debuts Shorter Mullet Haircut At Chanel’s PFW Show: Photos

Kristen Stewart is a longtime supporter of Chanel, so it was only fitting that she made an appearance at the brand’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4. K. Stew sat in the front row for the showing, and she looked ready for fall with her bold, darker look. For the event, Kristen was rocking much darker and shorter locks from the last time we saw her. Her black hair was styled into a mullet, with tiny bangs parted down the middle on her forehead.

The Fashion Week look was complete with a mini skirt and black and white striped Chanel sweater. Kristen also rocked pale skin and rosy eyeshadow to go with the ensemble. This was her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year and she definitely made a statement!

Kristen has been keeping a low profile over the last several months. In fact, the last time she was photographed at an official event was back in June. During that outing, the actress was sporting longer, blonde hair, so this new look is a definite departure. Kristen did show off darker hair styled in a mullet at the end of June, but the locks were a bit longer at the time.

It’s been a fairly quiet second half of 2022 for Kristen following her massive 2021. The actress starred as Princess Diana in the movie Spencer last year, and received major critical acclaim for the role. At the beginning of 2022, she was on the award show circuit, with nominations at the Golden Globes, Academy Awards and more. She had one movie come out in June 2022, and was back at work filming her upcoming project, Love Lies Bleeding, by the end of that month.

Kristen also previously teased that she’s in the midst of working on a television show with her screenwriter fiancee, Dylan Meyer. Kristen plans to star in the show, and said she and Dylan wrote the first episode in just two weeks. No updates have been given since the initial reveal, though.