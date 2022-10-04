Harry Styles Endorses Beto O’Rourke For Texas Gov. As Politician Attends His Concert

Harry Styles showed off a 'Beto for Texas' sticker on his guitar at his concert in Austin. Fittingly, Beto was in the audience and was warmly received by the crowd.

October 4, 2022
Harry Styles
Harry Styles, 28, endorsed Beto O’Rourke, 50, for Texas governor on October 2. Harry was performing at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas when he started shaking his guitar and pointed to a “Beto for Texas” sticker on the guitar, which was displayed on the big screen as the crowd enthusiastically cheered.

Beto was revealed to be in the audience at the show, as the camera caught the Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate’s reaction to Harry’s endorsement. Beto, who was wearing a white collared shirt and a baseball cap, smiled and gave a wave and peace sign, which attracted even greater cheers from the crowd. “Just, a lovely, lovely man,” Harry responded on the stage about Beto.

After endorsing Beto, the “As It Was” hitmaker carried on with his sold-out concert in Texas on his Love On Tour. Beto enjoyed the show and even took photos with fans. The politician high-fived fans and got a warm reception when he entered the stadium with his wife Amy O’Rourke.

Harry has a connection to Texas politics that fans may not even realize. After the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde in May, Harry partnered with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety for his worldwide tour and promised $1 million in donations. Beto believes in gun control and regulation unlike Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, 64, who he’ll face off against in the gubernatorial race on November 8.

Also, Harry is passionate about abortion rights and is in favor of a woman’s right to choose, as is Beto. At one of his previous shows in Austin, Harry told the crowd, “Don’t let anyone tell you what you’re supposed to do with your body.” We’ll find out in a little over a month if Harry’s endorsement for Beto helps the Democrat win the election.

