Whitney Peak Teases A ‘Huge Event’ & Zoya’s Journey In ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2

The drama is just getting started on Gossip Girl. The HBO Max series is coming back for season 2, and Whitney Peak revealed what’s ahead for Zoya after she was thrust into the world of New York City’s high society teens.

“Zoya’s very much in a time of discovering who she is as an individual without any outside noise, whether it being from her sister or her dad or a guy that she’s into or Gossip Girl herself, anybody really,” Whitney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s just trying to find her groundedness and her individualism and just who she is as a person before she can kind of get into any other sort of drama. But of course, in Gossip Girl’s nature, she cannot do that smoothly, and there’s always bumps in the road.”

The series follows a new generation of private school teens as they navigate love, friendship, betrayals, backstabbing, and social media. Whitney teased that there will be new characters, as well as familiar faces in season 2.

“I think we get to explore a lot of the arcs of the characters that we didn’t really get to learn as much about in season 1, and I think we introduce some really new, exciting characters into the mix,” the Hocus Pocus 2 star said. “It gets a little bit crazy, naturally. I think we’re going to see some faces from the original Gossip Girl, which is always fun.”

The actress also revealed that there is “a huge event in the second to last episode. Actually, in the last episode. It’s a banger.” Since this is Gossip Girl we’re talking about, this “huge event” will definitely be jaw-dropping.

The first season explored the relationship between Zoya and her half-sister Julien. The sisters experienced highs and lows in their relationship, including a love triangle with Obie. Whitney promised that Zoya and Julien are “not going to fight over Obie” in season 2. “They’re so beyond that. For now,” Whitney said. The first season of the Gossip Girl sequel series is now available on HBO Max.