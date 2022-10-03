‘House Of The Dragon’s Olivia Cooke Stuns In Savage x Fenty Lingerie For New Campaign

Olivia Cooke, 28, was scorching as she slipped into a set of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie on Saturday, Oct. 1. The House Of the Dragon star couldn’t help but set pulses racing while making her debut as an underwear ambassador in a new campaign video over the weekend.

Leaving little to the imagination for the campaign, Olivia strutted past the camera wearing a fishnet dress that revealed all of her body. She grazed her hands over her figure seductively, grabbing a handful of her own thong-clad derriere for the camera. Turning around for yet another sexy moment, the Ready Player One actress threw her dark hair over her shoulders while offering up a full, scarlet pout.

The next look saw the beauty strip down to a sexy black lace corset top as she emerged from behind red curtains. She dipped down low, showing off her hourglass curves in profile.

Olivia continued to look fierce in a chartreuse set, which included a silky demi-cup bra the beauty slipped off her shoulder in one hot shot. A matching mini skirt offered up some retro appeal while shaping her bombshell figure.

“Serving bawdy… high in her tower,” the campaign said, a nod to her character Lady Allicent Hightower’s roots in the Game Of Throne prequel.

“Fit for a queen,” another promo read. “Lace & leather looks just right for an iron throne. Cop that new new before it’s gone.”

Olivia reposted the campaign with her own commentary. She made it clear she’d do anything for queen RiRi, writing, “Would jump off a cliff for Rihanna so this felt like a better option.”

Olivia’s new gig comes after she admitted she’d never watched Game Of Thrones before landing her part on House Of The Dragon. “I resist things that are popular, but to my own detriment, because it’s really f***ing good,” the Bates Motel actress told The Guardian in Oct. 2022.