Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Smile Mysteriously, Hold Hands In New Photos From Recent U.K. Visit

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, showed off their bond, in new photos posted to Instagram. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood holding hands and smiling while waiting backstage at the One Young World Summit’s opening ceremony in Manchester, England on Sept. 5, in the snapshots. They were shared by the couple’s friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

Meghan wore a red long-sleeved jumpsuit and had her hair pulled back, in the photos, while Harry donned a classic black suit with a tie. They both have slight smiles on their faces as they pose for the camera, in one pic, and the second pic, which is in black and white, shows them from a side point of view as they stare out in front of them. “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Misan captioned the post.

The latest photos of Meghan and Harry are from the event where the former gave a memorable keynote speech to delegates from over 200 countries. In the speech, she said she it was “very nice to be back in the U.K.” and talked about being a young woman and finding her way to where she is now. She encouraged others to change the world for the better and looked back on when she wasn’t sure she was “good enough” to attend the event during her first year as a guest.

“You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment. You are the future, you are the present,” she said during her epic time on stage.

A few days after their visit to the summit, Meghan and Harry received the news that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, and they headed over to Scotland, where she was at the time, and later, London, England, where they took part in the official 10-day mourning period with the royal family. Their last public appearance was at her state funeral on Sept. 19.