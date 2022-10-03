Goldie Hawn, 76, Twins With Granddaughter Rani In Princess Costumes At Her 4th Birthday Party

Goldie Hawn, 76, and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 71, got all dressed up for her granddaughter Rani Rose‘s 4th birthday party. Goldie and Rani dressed as Cinderella in matching blue princess dresses and silver crowns and tiaras for the festivities thrown by Kate Hudson, 43, while Kurt dressed as Prince Charming in a blue outfit and a gold crown. Goldie, Kurt, and Rani showed off their fabulous looks as they posed for a cute photo that the Oscar winner posted on Instagram October 2.

“Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹,” Goldie wrote in the caption of her post. “You are the real queen! I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂.” Some of Goldie’s famous friends like Paris Hilton, Octavia Spencer, and Sharon Stone gushed over the adorable princess themed-photo with sweet comments.

Kate, who shares her baby girl with her fiancé Danny Fujkawa, celebrated Rani’s birthday with an Instagram tribute of her own. The Almost Famous actress posted throwback photos of Rani and some shots from the birthday party, where Kate wore a pretty gold dress and a matching tiara. Rani also wore a purple dress in addition to the blue cinderella dress at her party.

“Our dreamy girl is 4 years today!” Kate wrote in her tribute to her daughter. “Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way 👸🏼 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY.”

In addition to Rani, Kate is also mom to son Ryder Russell, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as son Bingham Hawn, 11, with ex fiancé Matt Bellamy. She’s previously talked about how her “parenting style” changed with Rani, who she welcomed at age 39. “I did pretty good with the boys. But with her it’s a whole other ball game,” she said to AOL earlier this year. “Growing up as a girl with all boys, you end up with a thick skin. You really do. People say, ‘Oh, your brothers must’ve really protected you.’ And I’m like, ‘They threw me right into the fire!’ ”

Kate has a big family that includes her brother Oliver Hudson, 46, and step-brother Boston Russell, 42. The actress is so close with her mom Goldie, who is known as “Glamma” by her grandchildren. Kate’s relationship with her father Bill Hudson has been strained for a long time, so she considers Kurt a father figure in her life.