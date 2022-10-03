Becca Kufrin’s ‘Bachelorette’ Ex Garrett Yrigyoen Is Engaged To Alex Farrar

Becca Kufrin ‘s ex from her Bachelorette days is engaged! Garrett Yrigyoen, 33, popped the big question to Alex Farrar, and the duo now begin their journey to the altar! “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it,” Garrett captioned the Sunday, October 2 photo announcement via Instagram. “I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.” The former reality TV star completed the post with red, white, and blue heart emojis, along with a diamond ring.

Garrett shared four photos of his sunset engagement on a boat in sunny San Diego. In the first, the newly engaged couple snuggled up as Alex looked at her new fiance, and he smiled at the camera. The second pic showed Garrett on bended knee from a distance, as Alex appeared to cover her mouth with surprise. The third photo showed the blonde beauty showing off her new sparkler, and in the fourth she kissed Garrett on the cheek joyously. The bride-to-be wore a simple beige skirt with a thigh high slit and a white t shirt for the boat outing turned life event, while Garrett rocked a print shirt, khaki pants, and carefree backwards ball cap.

For her part, the yoga instructor and newly engaged beauty shared a similar set of photos to her own Instagram account, including a closeup of the ring, which appeared to be a sizeable radiant cut solitaire diamond. “When two become one,” she wrote alongside the carousel of four pics. “I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen. I want all of you forever, everyday. HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!!”

Garrett’s big moment in TV came in 2018, when Bachelorette Becca picked him to be her forever person. But the duo wasn’t meant to be, and they announced their split two years later in September of 2020. “We went on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did,” she said during an episode of the podcast Bachelor Happy Hour. “We really, truly did. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett.” Becca ultimately moved on as well, and got engaged to Bachelor in Paradise costar Thomas Jacobs back in May.