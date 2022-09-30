Louis Tomlinson Reveals Where He Stands With Zayn Malik Today After Liking His 1D Covers

Louis Tomlinson isn’t holding a grudge against former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. The “Always You” singer, 30, offered a rare relationship update during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show on Wednesday, Sep. 28.

Asked if he and the “Pillowtalk” crooner were friends again, Louis punted and said, “You’d have to ask him.” Reflecting more, Louis told host Zach Sang, “I could be wrong, but I believe I said when you asked me a similar question [last time]… I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship.”

Showing some growth, he earnestly went on, “I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that.”

The duo famously traded barbs online after Zayn’s 2015 departure from 1D. Among the insults — Zayn responded to a catty comment from Louis saying, “Remember when you had a life and stopped making b***** comments about mine?”

Despite their history, Louis told Zach he’s always kept Zayne in his thoughts. He even admitted that he’s “tried to get in touch” with the ex of Gigi Hadid.

“There have been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright,” Louis revealed. He added, “But it’s hard” and “I definitely wish him well.”

Host Zach went on to ask Louis if he was trying to send a message to Zayn when he “liked” a video of his former bandmate covering the 1D song “Night Changes” on his Instagram. The singer had fans buzzing after he posted an acapella rendition of the 2014 single in August. The track seemed to be a pointed choice, as it was Zayn’s final single with 1D.

Louis joked that Zach really did his “research” before the chat. He went on to compliment the father-of-one as an artist, calling Zayn “a different caliber in terms of singers.”

Continuing to praise his former bandmate, Louis went on, “I wasn’t just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling ’cause in the past he’s said what he’s said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying. For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice.”

“That’s why it made me feel good,” he said, “Cause it was like, ‘Ah maybe you’re thinking about good times in the band.'”

Louis went on to say how he thinks the pair will be able to mend ties “in time,” but said it would have to happen organically. “I think we just have to bump into each other ’cause neither of us have each other’s number. I suppose maybe social media might be the way,” he continued, adding that he knows Zayne “too well” to simply slide into his DMs.